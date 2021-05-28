Police are confirming that twelve bodies were retrieved from a fishing boat found adrift at sea off Tobago this morning.
There was an initial count of four decomposing bodies when the boat was first spotted off Belle Garden at around 630a.m.
When when the vessel was towed to the coast, investigators found bodies piled upon bodies.
All the bodies are male, and all are 'dark skinned", police say.
The discovery was made by a local fisherman who spotted a pirogue about four miles out at sea on Tobago's Atlantic coast.
The boat with the bodies were towed back to the Belle Garden Fishing Port.
It appears the boat has been in the water for a lengthy period of time.
Police and Coast Guard are on the scene.
ACP Nurse, Supt Kirk, ASP Matthews, Insp Prince and officers of Homicide and Charlotteville and Roxborough police CID are on the scene.
The district medical officer and the island's chief medical Officer were also called to the scene.
One body couldn’t leave that scent
A fisherman, Jason Goombs, spoke with reporter George Leacock of Radio Tambrin.
The fisherman told Leacock in an interview:
“I was going to sea when one of my colleagues called and told me it has a boat there with fish around it.
He said the way it smelled stink it must be had dead people in it.
I took a small peep and saw a body up to the bow but there were more.
One body couldn’t leave that scent.
It was about four miles at sea, a little after 7 o’clock.
I called a partner who is a coast guard.
He called whoever he had to call, then call me back and told me they don’t have no vessel.
I find as the Coast Guard they always supposed to have a vessel on standby.
Leacock: “Did you board?”
Goombs: No, the scent of it, you wouldn’t be able to board.