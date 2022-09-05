A private school bus transporting children on the first day of school overturned roadside in Savonetta, near Couva on a rainy Monday morning.
Five ambulances responded to the scene and took 12 children and the driver to the Couva District Health Facility and San Fernando General Hospital.
The children were said to be pupils mainly of the Esperanza Presbyterian School.
The incident occurred at around 8 a.m. along the Southern Main Road in Savonetta.
The children and driver suffered mainly cuts, bruises and physical trauma to the chest and back.
Fire officers of the Savonetta station and police officers of the Couva Police Station responded.