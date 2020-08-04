After going a day yesterday without a case, Trinidad and Tobago has registered 12 new Covid-19 cases.
Nine can be linked to previous cases.
But in three cases, the health experts do not know the source of the infections.
Ten of the cases were reported this morning.
Two more cases were reported this afternoon.
This was the Ministry of Health's data as of 6p.m.
Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI site for testing for COVID-19 9090
Number of samples which have tested positive 194
Number of deaths 8
Number of persons discharged 135