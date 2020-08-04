covid

After going a day yesterday without a case, Trinidad and Tobago has registered 12 new Covid-19 cases.

Nine can be linked to previous cases.

But in three cases, the health experts do not know the source of the infections.

Ten of the cases were reported this morning.

Two more cases were reported this afternoon.

This was the Ministry of Health's data as of 6p.m.

Number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the UWI site for testing for COVID-19 9090

Number of samples which have tested positive 194

Number of deaths 8

Number of persons discharged 135

+2
Vote for incumbent Princes Town MP Barry Padarath.

This was the call of former Opposition Senator Wade Mark yesterday, as he criticised the People’s National Movement (PNM) for raising an issue about Padarath’s nomination papers.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) is hoping “good sense prevails” today and Government announces the closure of all primary schools to prevent further Covid-19 transmission.

The validity of Barry Padarath’s nomination will not stop Princes Town voters from casting a vote for the UNC stronghold on August 10.

This is according to a number of constituents who were interviewed by the Express yesterday in the face of the PNM’s intention to file legal action challenging Padarath’s eligibility to contest the Princes Town seat.