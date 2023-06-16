Three men were arrested after a firearm was found under the back seat of their car, while in Barrackpore.
Southern Division Task Force officers were on mobile patrol along Rochard Road, around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, when they stopped a white Nissan AD Wagon with three men.
A search resulted in one firearm being found under the back seat of the vehicle. The three suspects, all of Barrackpore, were arrested in connection with the find.
In a separate exercise, Task Force officers went to Building 13, Mon Repos, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, where they stopped and searched a 19-year-old man. Four rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in his possession.
Also, a Narcotics and Firearm Interdiction Exercise, led to five people being held for various offences including possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of cocaine and motor vehicle larceny.
Meanwhile, an exercise in the Division around 11 p.m. on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of three suspects of Barrackpore and Princes Town for possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
Across in the Northern Division, an intelligence-led exercise was conducted on Thursday, during which surveillance was paid to an abandoned structure in the Malabar area. A search of the building resulted in officers finding two kilogrammes of marijuana in a black plastic bag.
Investigations are ongoing into all the matters.