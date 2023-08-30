Twelve spent shells were found at the scene of the killing of 29-year-old Marvin Safe at the Arima Hospital.
Safe, a hospital attendant from North Manzanilla Road in Manzanilla, was fatally shot on Monday morning upon entering the hospital compound.
The Express was told that crime scene experts recovered four spent 9mm shells and eight 7.62mm shells.
The latter rounds are typically used for rifles and automatic pistols, police said.
The spent rounds are expected to undergo ballistic testing.
PC McQueen is continuing inquiries.
When the Express visited the hospital yesterday, operations appeared to have returned to normal.
People were seen walking on the roadway where Safe had been fatally shot just over 24-hours prior.
At one point, a marked police vehicle entered the compound and conducted a patrol before leaving.
However, there was a sense of unease among some citizens.
One woman, who only gave her name as Alana, said she did not feel safe.
“It is insane to me to know that they killed that young boy right here. For what? Once upon a time, you knew that it was areas to stay out of. Now they are coming in bars, in hospitals, and shooting people. You’re not even safe in your own homes with all these robberies. The police needs to step up their actions and the Government needs to do something about this crime situation before we become even more lost than what we are now,” Alana told the Express.
Up to last night no one has been held for Safe’s killing.
According to police reports, at about 6.30 a.m. on Monday, Safe was driving a brown Nissan B14 on the compound of the Arima General Hospital, when a black Nissan X-Trail, heavily tinted, drove up to his vehicle and stopped.
Thereafter, several loud explosions were heard and the black X-Trail drove off in a northern direction along Queen Mary Avenue.
Safe died in his car.