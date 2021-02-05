Shell T&T Ltd is confirming that 12 persons working on an offshore Shell-operated platform have tested positive for Covid-19, the company said in a statement in response to questions from the Trinidad Express.
The first positive test was discovered on January 31 (last Sunday) and the company issued an all-staff internal memorandum on Monday.
Shell has conducted Covid tests on all of the employees and contractors on the offshore platform and a majority of them have been withdrawn from the structure and put into quarantine.