covid-2019

Shell T&T Ltd is confirming that 12 persons working on an offshore Shell-operated platform have tested positive for Covid-19, the company said in a statement in response to questions from the Trinidad Express.

The first positive test was discovered on January 31 (last Sunday) and the company issued an all-staff internal memorandum on Monday.

Shell has conducted Covid tests on all of the employees and contractors on the offshore platform and a majority of them have been withdrawn from the structure and put into quarantine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tearful Faris promises change

Tearful Faris promises change

Tearful over the death of Andre­a Bharatt, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said last night he is willing to return to Parliament to ensure that persons with sexual offence charges against them are logged into the Sexual Offenders Registry.

‘Old public camera system not helping’

‘Old public camera system not helping’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was yesterday critical of Senior Counsel Sophia Chote, whom he quipped may need some counselling herself on how the police operate.

Without calling her name, Griffith brought attention to questions she had asked as to why the vehicle which was used in the kidnapping had not been followed via the use of cameras that are set up throughout the country, which the police should have access to.