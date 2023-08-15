Help is needed from the public to find 12-year-old Jayda Mc Leod.
Mc Leod of Trincity, was last seen on August 4 and reported missing to the Arouca police station on August 14.
She is of African descent, five feet, seven inches tall, medium built, brown in complexion and has a black braided hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a grey and white striped top, blue coloured mid-length jeans and a pair of black slippers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Arouca police station at 640-6138. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.