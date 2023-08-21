Arima

The latest victim, dead outside a house in Arima on Monday.

13 people were shot dead in Trinidad between Friday and this morning.

The latest in the killing of a CEPEP employee. He was gunned down outside a house at Padro Alfonso Street, Cleaver Road, Arima.

In Arouca last night, two people were killed and a third injured.

Daniel Camacho, 24, was said to be driving his gold Nissan Almera along Hindustan Road in Arouca last night when the shooting occurred.

At the time his girlfriend, Sherrelle Edwards, 22, was in the front passenger seat.

Their 18-year-old friend was in the back seat of the car.

The trio was going to Camacho's home, when at about 10.15 pm a silver Honda Civic pulled up in front of them.

Three masked men exited the car holding 'long guns'.

The suspects opened fire on the vehicle without warning before returning to the Civic which then drove off.

The three victims were shot.

Residents of the area who heard the gunfire, notified the police and paramedics.

Camacho and Edwards died on the scene.

The 18-year-old, who was shot to the left shoulder, was taken to the Arima Hospital.

Her condition was said to be stable up to 9am today.

Crime scene investigators recovered 39 spent 5.56mm shells on the scene.

The killings since Friday last happened in Caroni, Golconda, Valsayn, Arouca, Pleasantville, Blanchisseuse, Tunapuna, Cunupia and Couva.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shrine rises again

Shrine rises again

THE Historic Shrine of Our Lady of Montserrat will open its doors tomorrow having completed major restoration in just nine months.

The Roman Catholic Church, located in the quiet village of Tortuga, Central Trinidad, is set to mark a significant milestone with its rededication ceremony, following an extensive restoration project which began in October 2022, The Shrine Committee of Our Lady of Montserrat said in a news release on Saturday.

Girl electrocuted

Girl electrocuted

A teenager was electrocuted at her Point Fortin home on Saturday night.

An illegal electrical connection is believed to be the cause.

Kaya Archibald, 18, was found unresponsive around 11 p.m. by a relative at the house at Eastern Avenue Extension, Techier. She was rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Recommended for you