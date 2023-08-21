13 people were shot dead in Trinidad between Friday and this morning.
The latest in the killing of a CEPEP employee. He was gunned down outside a house at Padro Alfonso Street, Cleaver Road, Arima.
In Arouca last night, two people were killed and a third injured.
Daniel Camacho, 24, was said to be driving his gold Nissan Almera along Hindustan Road in Arouca last night when the shooting occurred.
At the time his girlfriend, Sherrelle Edwards, 22, was in the front passenger seat.
Their 18-year-old friend was in the back seat of the car.
The trio was going to Camacho's home, when at about 10.15 pm a silver Honda Civic pulled up in front of them.
Three masked men exited the car holding 'long guns'.
The suspects opened fire on the vehicle without warning before returning to the Civic which then drove off.
The three victims were shot.
Residents of the area who heard the gunfire, notified the police and paramedics.
Camacho and Edwards died on the scene.
The 18-year-old, who was shot to the left shoulder, was taken to the Arima Hospital.
Her condition was said to be stable up to 9am today.
Crime scene investigators recovered 39 spent 5.56mm shells on the scene.
The killings since Friday last happened in Caroni, Golconda, Valsayn, Arouca, Pleasantville, Blanchisseuse, Tunapuna, Cunupia and Couva.