Residents of Gran Couva are in for a rough Christmas season, as parts of their community have been cut off by landslides following torrential rainfall at the weekend, says Henry Awong, chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation.
The Gran Couva Main Road, connecting Rio Claro to the Solomon Hochoy Highway, was cordoned off on Sunday night. This, as the roadway near Cameron Road Junction heading towards La Vega Estate collapsed, making it impassable.
Another landslide developed at San Coco Road yesterday morning. That roadway was also blockaded with barrels and caution tape.
Awong said a count by the regional corporation found 130 landslips in the region, under the purview of both the Ministry of Works and Transport and the regional corporation.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Awong said, “The major landslide in Gran Couva at this time falls within the responsibility of the Ministry of Works. I know that they cordoned off the area on Sunday. The Minister of Works spoke about a number of other landslides. I didn’t hear him mention this one. It is something I am worried about because the people in that area right now cannot go beyond that area,” he said.
Awong said vehicular traffic was diverted to Batchyasingh Road to avoid the landslide. However, the Express found another landslide metres away preventing traffic from accessing Tabaquite, Rio Claro and other areas.
Awong said, “Just beyond that, a little higher up in the La Vega area, there is a major one as well. The entire road sink. That is a major thoroughfare for people traversing coming from Tabaquite, Rio Claro and other areas to get through to the Point Lisas Industrial Estate or to get onto the Solomon Hochoy Highway. So that is totally cut off as well. There is no vehicle traffic there at this point in time.”
He said the Ministry of Works and Transport has been contacted.
“We are collecting data but this lies in the hands of the minister and his team to determine how fast they can bring relief to those people by repairing those landslides. As we know a landslide cannot be repaired in one day or two days that will take some time. So the people who live in those areas are in for a rough time ahead this Christmas season. I am hoping that something substantial will be done,” he said.
Motorists cautioned
Awong said the regional corporation was mobilising to begin repairs to a landslip in the San Coco Road which was under its jurisdiction.
“There is a housing development beyond that and people have to actually park their vehicles and walk up which is a chance they are taking to pass through there,” he said.
Awong called on the Ministry of Works and Transport to move quickly to bring relief to the thousands of affected residents.
Not far from Gran Couva, a hillside collapsed on the roadway blocking the Brasso Main Road and preventing access to the police station.
Resident Chan Ramlogan told the Express that trees and mud began tumbling down the hillside on Monday morning.
“The road was blocked and we blocked off by the main road to alert drivers. The residents began shovelling out the dirt and then the regional corporation workers arrived,” he said.
Ramlogan said not long after the roadway was cleared there was another landslide bringing down more mud and trees onto the roadway. He advised that motorists exercise caution when using the roadway.
The Express visited the area in heavy rainfall yesterday as residents assisted in clearing the debris.
“We are preparing for more rainfall and I think it is dangerous to drive on this roadway at this time,” he said.
The Express found watercourses throughout Gran Couva, Brasso, Mamoral and Caparo had reached its capacity by midday and residents were prepared for more floods.
Residents in Mamoral No.1 told the Express that they had come together to clear the roadway of landslides allowing vehicles to pass.