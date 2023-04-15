The house on Ramlal Trace Extension

NIGHT-TIME ORDEAL: The house on Ramlal Trace Extension, Aranjuez. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

A 14-year-old is one of three people charged in connection with an incident of robbery with violence on Easter Sunday in Aranguez.

The teen of Block 22, Laventille was charged along with Trevor Barton, 19, of Nelson Street, Port of Spain and Sendell Neptune, 27, of Kerr Trace, Laventille. 

They were each charged on Saturday with three offences of robbery with violence, two offences of assault with intent to rob, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm and ammunition. The accused were arrested when they were intercepted by police after allegedly attempting to flee the scene of a robbery, which occurred at Ramlal Street, Aranguez on April 9.

The three were charged after extensive enquiries were conducted by Barataria Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers, under the supervision of Snr Superintendent Edwards, ASP Callender and Insp Bharath.

