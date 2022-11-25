A 14-year-old boy was shot dead last night in Mon Repos, Morvant.
The teenager, identified as Marlon Stewart, was said to be liming on the roadway near his home when he was confronted by armed men.
The suspects shot him before fleeing the scene through a nearby track.
Residents of the area found Stewart curled on his right side on the ground bleeding from multiple injuries.
The police and emergency health services were notified, however, the 14-year-old died before their arrival.
Several spent shells were found on the scene.
Stewart was a pupil of the Barataria North Secondary School.
No official motive has been established for Stewart's murder, however, police were given information that Stewart may have been accidentally targeted.
It was said that Stewart may have been mistaken for an older relative, who is known to the police.
Stewart's body was viewed by a district medical officer and ordered removed from the scene.
It was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park where a post-mortem will be performed as part of the investigatory process.