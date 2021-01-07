THE ATTORNEY for one of the accused in the murder of six-year-old Sean Luke has applied for the prosecution against his client to be stopped.
Attorney Mario Merritt has made an application to stay the indictment as it concerned Akeel Mitchell. Mitchell is jointly charged with Richard Chatoo for the child’s death.
Sean Luke was killed in a cane field near his Orange Valley, Couva home in March 2006. An autopsy found he died from internal bleeding caused when a cane stalk was inserted through the rectum.
Mitchell and Chatoo were teenagers when they first appeared before the court for the offence. They faced a preliminary enquiry and after being committed to stand trial, appeared several times before the San Fernando High Court.
Yesterday Mitchell, 26, and Chatoo, 29, appeared virtually from the Youth Training and Rehabilitation Centre. They faced Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.
Merritt appeared along with attorneys Randall Raphael and Kirby Joseph while attorney Evans Welch and Evanna Welch represented Chatoo.
State attorneys Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith were present for the prosecution.
Last November and December were set aside for the trial against the two accused but it is now to be determined on the way forward for Mitchell.
During the matter there was discussion over the filing of submissions by Merritt, in light of his application, before the case was adjourned to January 18.