THE POLICE are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Leah Orosco.
Orosco, of Belmont Valley Road, Belmont, was last seen at 4.50 p.m. on Tuesday.
She was reported missing on the same day, to Belmont Police Station.
Orosco is of mixed descent, five feet, two inches tall, of medium build and with a light brown complexion.
She was last seen wearing a pair of white short pants and a black top
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teenage girl is asked to call Belmont Police Station at 621-2515; or 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station; or share the information on the TTPS app.