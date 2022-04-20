Trinidad and Tobago have been recording some encouraging signs in its latest response to the Covid-19 virus.
So said Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, who was speaking during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
She noted that the country’s hospital occupancy levels have trended downward while there are no critically ill patients in the Accident and Emergency departments and no patients in step-down facilities.
“As of this morning, the national occupancy in the parallel healthcare system is 18 per cent. This represents 146 patients in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system. There are no patients in step-down facilities and we would have noticed this trend since the week of March 7, so we’ve gone well over one month with no step-down level patients in those facilities,” Abdool-Richards said
She said over the past six months they have been focused on and discussing the Intensive Care Units (ICU) in the hospitals and Accident and Emergency departments, and as at today, the ICU level occupancy in the hospitals in the parallel healthcare system is 20 per cent.
She added that there are 16 ICU level patients out of a full capacity of 80 beds in the national system, and there are no ICU level patients in the Accident and Emergency departments.
“We have noticed a positive trend for the past 61 days during which our national occupancy levels have been under 40 per cent. Even more promising, is that we’ve actually been under 30 per cent for the last 49 days. However, in spite of the low hospital occupancies that we are seeing, as well as the low numbers in our Accident and Emergency departments on a daily basis, we are in a process where we continue to reopen, and now with the opening of schools, with persons being able to move around more freely without many restrictions, we must continue to be cognizant of the proven methods of reducing Covid-19 transmission.”
She said the Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the status of the hospitals as they want to keep the hospital occupancy levels at the levels that they are at this current time.
“We continue to monitor trends in terms of the number of cases. However, we need you to do your part, and we need you to continue to follow the 3Ws. These are proven guidelines with respect to reducing the risk of acquiring Covid or transmitting Covid to your loved ones.
“Furthermore, we need you to continue to uptake the vaccine and please become vaccinated if you are not. If you are vaccinated please ensure that you do receive the booster shot within the timeframe and according to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines. This is our only way forward if we are to continue noting and to continue with low hospital occupancy levels.
In delivering an update on the country’s vaccination status, health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh echoed Abdool-Richards’ plea.
He noted that with regards to the country’s vaccination status, 710,700 or 50.8 per cent of the population are fully vaccinated, while 690,383 (49.3%) persons have received their first dose and 149,021 persons have received their booster shot.
“To keep our hospitals numbers as low as possible, now that restrictions have been lifted and people are moving and congregating, which we are thankful for, we still need to reiterate that some of the public health measures will not go out of style.
“We are thankful that life generally has gone back to normal, and we celebrate that, but the virus is still with us and the pandemic is still raging in some countries.
Stating that the two main public health measures now are masking and the washing of hands, the Health Minister said he has noticed that some people are not masking up as they should. “So, we want to encourage people to don’t forget masking. We want to encourage people that washing hands is critical still. And those two measures are going to become more and more important because as measures are lifted and people congregate, we’re not social distancing as before.
“And lastly, we still need that other 49.2 per cent of the population to help us please, come out and get vaccinated.”
Noting that the current vaccination rates are very low, Deyalsingh said: “We’re doing about 400 vaccinations a day across first and second doses, and the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.”
He said that there more just 75 vaccinations on Tuesday while boosters were the one trending over one hundred per day.
“We really need more and more people to come out for their first dose to start the process. Come out for your first shot or you can avail yourself for the Johnson and Johnson’s one shot and you’re done,” Deyalsingh noted.