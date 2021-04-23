Fifteen persons were charged for illegal vending in the city of Port of Spain during an exercise by members of the Port of Spain City Police Street Enforcement Unit.
Led by Ag Sgt Deoraj and Cpl Maharaj, the officers proceeded to Charlotte Street and Independence Square yesterday, where they approached vendors and enquired about their permission from the Port of Spain Corporation to vend on the streets.
According to the police, the vendors were unable to provide any proof for legitimacy and were subsequently arrested.
A total of 14 persons were charged for various illegal vending offences.
The vendors were granted station bail in the sum of $1,500 and are expected to appear virtually before the Port of Spain Magistrate Court on June 22, 2021.
In a separated incident, one vendor was charged for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
The 30-year-old man of Erica Street, Laventille, refused to comply with instructions when approached by officers.
While attempting to arrest the man, he pulled away and a struggle ensued, where he dealt a blow to an officer. He was later subdued and taken to the City Police Station.
The man appeared before Justice of the Peace Stephen Young and was granted $20,000 bail with a surety.
He is also expected to appear virtually before the Port of Spain Magistrate Court on June 22.