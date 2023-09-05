A man charged with 15 offences arising out of an alleged shooting of occupants of a house along Brothers Road, Rio Claro, was expected to appear virtually before a Rio Claro magistrate on Tuesday.
Vishnu Gopie, also called Rohan Gopie, 34 and a labourer, of Leeking Trace, Brothers Road, was arrested on Saturday by constable Mahadeo of the Rio Claro Criminal Investigations Department (CID).
He was charged with three offences of shooting with intent. He also faced two charges to each offence of possession of a firearm, ammunition, firearm to endanger life, ammunition to endanger life, discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a public road and malicious damage.
Gopie was the lone suspect in connection with a report made to the police on Saturday, in which it was alleged that a man stood about 100 feet away from a family’s home, firing shots at the occupants. The occupants retreated to safety and the suspect allegedly left the scene.
Police later responded to the report, where upon arrival at the location, observed a front glass window shattered and several shotgun pellets lodged in the wooden partition to the inside of the family’s home. Further investigations conducted by the Rio Claro CID, led by Sgt Maharaj, resulted in the arrest of the suspect who was later charged with the offences.