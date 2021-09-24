Even with over 4,000 active cases of Covid-19, and 1,432 deaths, there still exists sectors of the police service (TTPS) who are hesitant over taking vaccines.
Several officers reached out to the Express this week to indicate the reasons they are fearful.
“It’s not a matter of politics or any anti-science for me. It’s a matter of research. I’m not saying won’t ever take the vaccine. I just want the research to be done. Right now it’s an ongoing process. And while the short term, it does seem to preserve life for the most part, we really don’t know what the long-term effects are. And it’s that simple for me. Till then I’m masking up when I’m outside and sanitizing everything. But the research isn’t complete in my eyes, so I don’t want to risk my life,” PC Ali explained.
Other officers, who did not wish to be named, noted that for as long it was not a legal mandate to take the vaccine, they would not be doing so.
When the Express reached out to the TTPS, it was noted that the service is currently undertaking an ‘audit’ of sorts to determine how many of its members have taken the vaccine.
President of the TTPS Social and Welfare Association Gideon Dickson told the Express that, while he appreciated the concerns of some of the officers, he was still calling on them to do the proper research, and to be vaccinated.
“To those who say that it is their choice. As the law currently sits, yes. It is their choice. And we cannot force you to take the vaccine. And there can’t be any real punitive measures taken against you yet. However, that being said, I will call on those persons to reconsider their position. I’m not forcing them to change their mind, but rather, to do the proper research from actual scientific and accredited sites, and not just the bits and pieces you would see from social media. And I am saying this as a man who is vaccinated himself, who did the research, and I believed that it was best for me and my family. That’s all I can do at this point, call on you to do similarly, and to make the choice that is best for you and those around you,” Dickson explained.