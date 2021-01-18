Two men were shot dead in separate incidents in Morvant and D’Abadie.
The deceased have been identified as Hasan Sanchez, 38, and Jerome Phillip, 30.
Sanchez of Granado Street, Sawmill Avenue, Morvant, was shot dead near his home at about 10.55p.m. on Sunday.
Residents heard a loud gunshot, and notified the police.
On arrival they found Sanchez bleeding from an injury to his upper body.
He died at the scene.
Phillip, of Paria Main Road, Toco, was killed at about 6.35p.m. on Sunday while standing along Mahabir Lane, D’Abadie.
Police were told that Phillip came to the area to visit friends.
While there, he was approached by a man who was seen wearing a black hoodie.
Phillip was shot dead.
These two killings, along with killings recorded in Santa Flora and Princes Town, have pushed the murder toll up to 15.