FIFTEEN cellphones and other contraband items were seized yesterday during an operation at the Wayne Jackson Building at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca.
The phones were seized from several “key players” and “high-profile” inmates, including several who are housed in the building while awaiting trial for murder charges.
This was confirmed by Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan yesterday while speaking with the Express.
Ongoing exercise
Pulchan said the operation consisted of searches of prisoners and prison cells early yesterday morning.
Chargers, headphones and cigarettes were also seized.
The operations were part of continued exercises in the Prison Service to limit the prevalence of banned activities and the presence of contraband items.
Pulchan had previously told the Express that these operations were not “anything new” and had been ongoing since the start of this year.
However, they have “intensified” following the killings of prison officers Trevor Serrette and Nigel Jones.
Serrette, 48, was murdered while sitting behind the counter of a fruit and vegetable stall in Valencia last Friday.
The gunman fired a total of 14 rounds at Serrette who died on the spot.
Three days later, Jones was gunned down while waiting for public transportation in Siparia while holding the hand of his six-year-old daughter.
Both officers were attached to Building 13.
Police detained nine people in Carapo on Tuesday morning.
While nothing illegal was found at their homes, they are said to be aiding investigators in the killings.