A 15-year-old boy was detained yesterday for the killing of 25-year-old Kyle Cayona last month.
The suspect, who is from St Joseph, was held at the Ranch Setters Eco Resort, Cumuto Road, yesterday afternoon.
He has since been taken to the Maracas Police Station.
W/Cpl Thompson of the Homicide Bureau Region Two is investigating.
The teen was held at his home by a team of officers from the Northern Division Task Force (West) led by Cpl Forde and Cpl Gooding at about 4pm.
The operation was coordinated by ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Ramphall, spearheaded by W/ASP Powder, Insp Pitt, and Insp Highly.
Cayona was killed at about 10 am on October 17 during a confrontation over money along Mayfield Avenue, Valsayn.
The Express was told that he had confronted a younger man known to him for stealing money.
The two got into a fight during which the younger man stabbed Cayona to the abdomen.
The 25-year-old was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, however, he later died as a result of his wounds.