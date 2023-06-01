A 15-year-old is the country’s latest murder victim.
Zion Oculien was killed at an abandoned house he was staying in, located at Antigua Road, Wallerfield.
Police were called to the location at around 12.45a.m. today.
They found the body of Oculien on the floor in a room.
He had bene shot multiple times and bullet casings were scattered around the body.
Oculien, also called Quenner, had been staying for some time at the house, which has an unoccupied mini-mart at the front.
The motive for the killing is unknown.