POLICE received an anonymous tip-off on Sunday morning that a 15-year-old boy was shot dead and his body hidden in an abandoned house in Golconda, near Ste Madeleine.
Officers responded and discovered the body of Videsh Dookran, a Form three pupil of the Ste Madeleine Secondary School.
The boy lived with his family at Church Street Golconda.
A police report said that at around 6.50 a.m. on Sunday police received a report by an anonymous information of a suspected homicide in the Ste Madeleine police district.
The woman reported that her two young children told her that at around 3 p.m. on Saturday they were in company with two brothers and Videsh.
She allegedly said that one of the brothers who was armed with a firearm shot Videsh.
The body was of Videsh was taken to an abandoned blue house to the rear of Classic Pluck Shop, the woman reported.
PCs Matloo and Balgobin went to the scene at Cipero Road, Golconda, Ste Madeleine, behind Classic Pluck Shop and discovered the teenager’s body.
A district medical officer discovered that the body bore a gunshot wound to the chest.
Cpl Marsh of the Homicide Bureau of Region III is continuing investigations.