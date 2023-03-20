A 15-year-old Venezuelan national Western Division, has appeared in the Children’s Court, charged with the murder of Anil Alladin.
The teen appeared before Master Cielto Jones, on Friday. The matter was adjourned to April 14. Alladin, 41, of Partap Trace, South Oropouche, was at Pepper Village, Fyzabad, on Sunday March 5,, when he got into an altercation with a minor. During the incident, it is alleged the teen stabbed the victim in the chest. The victim died at the scene.
The boy was arrested in the South Oropouche Police District on March.