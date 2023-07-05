A 49-year-old charged with wounding a man who was cutting grass, was placed on $150,000 bail on Tuesday.
The Mayo man was granted the bail when he appeared before a San Fernando magistrate. He is expected to reappear before a magistrate on July 31.
On May 17, a report was made to the Gasparillo police station in which it was alleged that on May 8 the victim went by his neighbour to cut grass and while performing the job, the suspect approached him and dealt him several blows to his body and head. The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent several surgeries.
Constable Roopchand conducted enquires and on June 29 arrested and charged the suspect for the offence of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.