JJ

On Saturday at 6:32 pm 151,200 doses of the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine landed at the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad. 

This batch of vaccines was procured by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago from the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP). The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is the coordinating body for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines via the AMSP. 

These doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be absorbed into the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, which are used for the national vaccination programme. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to safeguarding the health of the population and to providing an ample supply of safe and effective WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines for the population. 

The population is encouraged to take advantage of the wide range of safe and effective vaccines, which are easily accessible throughout Trinidad and Tobago, to protect themselves and their families from the COVID-19 virus.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NO MORE SOE

NO MORE SOE

At the end of this month, Trinidad and Tobago will no longer be under a state of emergency (SoE) and will no longer have a curfew in place.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley confirmed yesterday that he will not be seeking another extension to the SoE which has been in place since mid-May to control the spread of Covid-19.

Vaccine top-up for some

Vaccine top-up for some

From tomorrow, elderly and immuno­compromised people who have already been vaccinated against Covid-19 can access an additional dose of the vaccine to further protect them against the virus.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh made this announcement yesterday as he noted World Health Organisation (WHO) interim guidelines.

CMO confirms Covid outbreak at Hochoy Home

CMO confirms Covid outbreak at Hochoy Home

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram has confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Lady Hochoy Home in Cocorite, with a number of residents and staff testing positive for the virus.

+2
How a broken mom of two survived abuse

How a broken mom of two survived abuse

After finding the courage to exit an abusive relationship, Leeanne Ramjohn-Washington is now living her best life.

At 28, Ramjohn-Washington is a self-taught fashion designer from La Romaine.

She is also a mother of two boys, ages eight and five.

She said she had to change the trajectory of her life, as the man who claimed to love her only brought misery and pain.

Recommended for you