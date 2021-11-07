On Saturday at 6:32 pm 151,200 doses of the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine landed at the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad.
This batch of vaccines was procured by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago from the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP). The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is the coordinating body for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines via the AMSP.
These doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be absorbed into the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, which are used for the national vaccination programme. The Government of Trinidad and Tobago remains committed to safeguarding the health of the population and to providing an ample supply of safe and effective WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines for the population.
The population is encouraged to take advantage of the wide range of safe and effective vaccines, which are easily accessible throughout Trinidad and Tobago, to protect themselves and their families from the COVID-19 virus.