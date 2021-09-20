The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) reported this evening that a 15th police officer has died from the Covid virus.
He was identified as Cpl Odelle Guy.
In a media released, Commissioner of Police (Ag), McDonald Jacob, stated that Guy had tested positive for Covid-19 was warded at the intensive care unit of the Arima District Hospital, where he passed away today.
Guy, 43, joined the Police Service in April 2002, and was first posted to the Eastern Division, then transferred to Northern Division in May 2010.
He returned to the Eastern Division in May 2016, where he was last attached to the CID of the Sangre Grande Police Station.
Senior Supt Joseph Chandool, head of the Eastern Divisions, said Guy will be remembered as being a true example of a dedicated, hardworking and selfless team player, and will be greatly missed by his colleagues.
Guy leaves to mourn his wife, Kim Ramnarine-Guy and his four children Jodell, Kidell, Kirdell and Kindell.