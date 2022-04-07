Sixteen local companies are gearing up to participate in a metaverse virtual trade mission, which will be held in Illinois, USA, on April 13.
The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM T&T), which is organising this trade mission, is doing it in partnership with exporTT and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
AMCHAM, in a media release on Tuesday, said the trade mission would provide opportunities for export promotion and investment with the state of Illinois.
“It will offer many additional opportunities for these companies to promote and expand their products and services, gain valuable market insight, build their customer base, and widen their audience through informative and interesting conversations with potential buyers and partners via a unique virtual experience through new technologies available by the metaverse,” the release said.
AMCHAM’s chief executive officer Nirad Tewarie said digital tools are increasingly enabling everyday activities.
“More of our lives are being spent in digital spaces with hybrid offices, video-based education, and online social communities forming the basis of most of our interactions and communications. In our efforts to promote and build the local tech ecosystem, the chamber is committed to utilising new technologies available to increase business competitiveness and incentivise trade and other opportunities for growth and development in T&T,” Tewarie said.
He said the organisation is pleased that the platform has been developed by one of its local members in T&T. Amcham contracted local boutique, external development, and video-game studio Coded Arts to build and design the virtual platform used for the trade mission.
“Through this technology, our companies will have direct and easy access to potential international investors and business opportunities with leading firms operating in Illinois, US to expand their networks of buyers, suppliers, and contacts,” Tewarie said.
Tewarie added that while this is a first step and a basic foray into the metaverse, it could create a large-scale industrial workspace for companies to enhance business operations and communications, and drive investment.