A 16-year-old boy of the Eastern Division is expected to appear before a Magistrate virtually today, charged with the August 24 murder of Kowsil Ramkhelawan.
The suspect was charged with the offence following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.
Ramkhelawan, 71, of Coalmine, Sangre Grande, was at her home when she was stabbed with an ice pick by someone. She died at the scene.
The suspect was arrested a week later by officers of the Eastern Division.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region 2, while the charge was laid by WPC Christine Jacob, also of HBI Region 2, on Tuesday.