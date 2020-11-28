A CENTRAL FAMILY is pleading with National Security Minister Stuart Young to locate and bring back the mother of three girls — including a nursing 16-month-old baby—who was among 160 Venezuelans deported last Saturday.

The appeal has been made ahead of a scheduled court hearing in Port of Spain today.

The children of 33-year-old Kemilis Mendoza, who are now living with Trinidadian Meera Ramlakhan, are “crying non-stop”, the care-giver told the Express yesterday.