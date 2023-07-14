Police have detained 17 people following investigations into an upsurge of gang violence in the San Juan, Aranjuez and Morvant areas.
Patrols in these areas have also increased which was promise made by police on Wednesday after gang members were captured via CCTV footage firebombing a house in Morvant in broad daylight that day.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon gave an update yesterday on the incidents between Monday and Wednesday which claimed two lives, left four others with gunshot injuries and a Morvant house damaged.
Five of those detained were in connection with Wednesday’s firebombing of the house in Second Caledonia.
CCTV footage of the attack showed ten men running towards the house and then throwing Molotov cocktails at the structure, which resulted in half the house being gutted.
The other 12 were held for other crimes, Simon told the Express in a phone interview.
He said some of them may also have information into the recent uptick in gang violence.
On Wednesday, police confirmed the conflict was over CEPEP contracts and between two gang leaders currently in jail on murder charges.
One of them has been identified as “Fox”, while the other is known as “Fishy”.
Police sources explained that Victor and his jailed brother were in control of a CEPEP contract.
They said this contract had been sub-contracted out to the other gang leader currently in jail on murder charges.
The Express was told the second gang leader had demanded a greater share of the contract from the first, but he refused.
What followed was a daylight ambush and murder of clothing store employee Keston Alves on Monday.
He was a relative of one of the gang leaders.
Alves was working at an Aranjuez Main Road clothing store when, around midday, two gunmen walked in as he sat near the entrance and shot him several times about the body.
On Tuesday around 8.30 a.m., gunmen opened fire on a group of people near the Croisee in San Juan.
Victor, 43, was killed on the spot, while four other people were struck by bullets.
Two shooting victims, Joel Warner and Earl Branch, have since been discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope; while the other two, Jelissa Payne, 35, and Petra Manette, remain hospitalised.
On Wednesday around 11.30 a.m., the ten gang members firebombed the home of Victor’s mother at Second Caledonia Extension, Morvant.