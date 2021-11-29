Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Wayne Mystar wants drivers to adhere to the speed limit along the nation’s highways, particularly at night.
The Highway Patrol speed teams issued 91 fixed penalty notices to drivers over the weekend for exceeding roadway speed limits, with the highest being clocked at 178kmh.
Enforcement exercises were executed along the Diego Martin, Churchill Roosevelt and Uriah Butler Highways.
Snr Supt Mystar stated, “Speed enforcement is a critical part of the TTPS’ road policing strategy aimed towards reducing the number of road traffic deaths and serious collisions on the nation’s roads, especially the highways which carry a higher speed limit of 100kmh.”
He said “Eighty-nine per cent of our speed violation detections were during the late night and wee hours of the morning. This recklessness will not be tolerated. Speeding drivers expose both themselves and other road users to an unnecessary risk of death and serious injury and we intend to expand our night speed enforcement during the month of December, as part of our ‘safe city’ initiative for the holiday season.”
He said the TTPS continues to partner with all relevant stakeholders, lobbying for remedial work to both minor and major roads, which are also known to contribute to road traffic accidents.
Officers of the Highway Patrol Branch responded to a road traffic accident along the westbound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, St. Augustine which occurred around 1.30 am Saturday and found the body of an unidentified man on the roadway. The man is of African descent, approximately 55 years of age, dark in complexion.
Anyone with information on this hit and run incident is asked to contact the St. Joseph Police Station at 662–4038 or via the 555 reporting hotline or the TTPS’ App.
This latest incident brings the current number of road traffic deaths for 2021 to 72, compared to 82 for the same period last year.