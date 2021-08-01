curfew

Eighteen persons have been arrested after they were found at a party in breach of the Public Health Regulations and the State of Emergency Powers.

At approximately 11:35pm on Saturday while on an Operation Strike Back 3 exercise, a team of officers consisting of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF), NDTF-Area East Operations Unit, NDTF Intel, Malabar Police Station, and the La Horquetta CID, with the Canine Unit and the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard, received a report of a large gathering at Kelly Street, Peytonville, Arima.

On the arrival at the location, the team found several persons fleeing the scene. However, 18 people were detained by the officers. The detainees ranged in ages from 20 to 46 and were primarily from the Peytonville area, with others from Wallerfield Road, Arima, Tamana, D’Abadie, and Carapo. Investigations are still ongoing regarding the nature of the gathering. Persons arrested are expected to be charged via summons.

The operation was spearheaded by ACP Andy Belfon and Snr. Supt. Renzy Ramdeen and coordinated by W/ASP Powder and Insp. Pitt, with supervision from Sgt. Caldon and Cpl. (Ag.) Durity.

