heliport

The heliport in Chaguaramas

THE High Court has blocked the State from deporting 19 Venezuelan nationals against whom deportation orders had been issued.

Even as the migrants were placed on vessels to be taken back to their home country on Saturday morning, attorneys Criston J Williams, Kerrina Samdeo and Jerome Riley petitioned the court to have the repatriations stopped.

They were being held at the State’s quarantine facility at the heliport in Chaguaramas.

The migrants do not form part of the group that was escorted out to sea by coast guard last weekend only to illegally return to Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday afternoon.

During the a teleconference hearing, Williams, Samdeo and Riley were successful in having Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams quashthe deportation orders made against the 19 applicants.

They were ordered to be released and placed on State supervision pursuant to Section 17 of the Immigration Act Chapter 18:01.

The migrants were also granted permission by the court to file a claim for judicial review in challenge of the decision of the State to have them deported.

They will remain on State supervision pending the outcome of the judicial review proceedings and determination of their asylum applications with the Living Waters Community, the implementing partner with the UNHCR in Trinidad and Tobago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HAVE MERCY

HAVE MERCY

A CENTRAL FAMILY is pleading with National Security Minister Stuart Young to locate and bring back the mother of three girls — including a nursing 16-month-old baby—who was among 160 Venezuelans deported last Saturday.

The appeal has been made ahead of a scheduled court hearing in Port of Spain today.

The children of 33-year-old Kemilis Mendoza, who are now living with Trinidadian Meera Ramlakhan, are “crying non-stop”, the care-giver told the Express yesterday.

UNHCR alerted: Venezuelan children being smuggled

UNHCR alerted: Venezuelan children being smuggled

A CHILD-TRAFFICKING and illegal adoption ring involving Venezuelan children is active throughout the Caribbean, with Trinidad and Tobago being at the epicentre.

This is stated in a confidential e-mail sent on November 26 addressed to Sandra Flores, head of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Trinidad and Tobago, by Dr Cleophas Justine Pierre, partner in the Canadian firm Dunn, Pierre, Barnett and Company Canada Ltd,

RESCUE FROM DEATH

RESCUE FROM DEATH

People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Ferdie Ferreira, 88, and his wife Pearl, 83, saw death when their car got swept away in Macqueripe last Thursday.

One of the men involved in the rescue said he believes an angel of God was present to help them, adding it was nothing short of a miracle.

Two more Covid deaths

Two more Covid deaths

TWO more people have died as a result of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health advised yesterday that, “The persons are an elderly female and an elderly male, both with pre-existing medical conditions.”

The additional deaths brought the total local toll to 120 people.

Trinidad and Tobago also recorded 30 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, the ministry’s daily 4 p.m. update stated.

+2
That’s offensive

That’s offensive

FOLLOWING last week’s controversial “extreme embalming” funeral where the seated body of Che Lewis arrived via procession, the Catholic Archdiocese last Friday reminded of the “dignity” of the body and said parishes will now have to request details ahead of services.

An article in last Friday’s Catholic News quoted parish priests Fr Roger Paponette and Fr Martin Sirju, who said the locally unprecedented ceremony was “offensive” according to the principles of community faith.