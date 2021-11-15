ONE man was shot and killed while another was injured in two separate incidents in West Trinidad yesterday morning.
The dead man has since been identified as Wayne “Mule” Simmons. He was shot dead around 8 a.m. at Sea View Hill, Cocorite, said police.
Investigating officers stated residents in the area heard a volley of explosions before seeing Simmons attempting to escape his attackers.
However, he eventually collapsed in a grassy area, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
His killing has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 371 compared to 352 for the corresponding period last year. Earlier in the morning, another man, Akeel “Short Boss” St Louis, was shot and injured at his Carenage home.
Officers said St Louis was at his Smith Hill residence around 1.30 a.m., when a gunman barged in and shot him in the stomach before escaping.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition up to yesterday evening.