A teenager was fatally shot outside his home on Wednesday.
Reno Ramsubhag, 19 of Penal Rock Road, Penal, was shot in the head around 5.45 a.m while sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver grey Nissan Frontier. He worked as a driver with a sawmill in Siparia.
His father found his body slumped over the seat of the vehicle with the gunshot wounds. A person was seen running away. Checks for him were made by officers from the CID Task Force and Emergency Response Patrol made but he was not found.
The district medial officer visited the scene and Ramsubhag’s body was taken to the Forensic Sciences Complex for an autopsy to be performed.
ASP Ramdeo and Mathura, Inspector Rampartap Sgts Gosine, Boodlal, Bridgeman and Jones and constables, Hosein, Trotman, Ramansar and Bhagawandin were also on the scene.