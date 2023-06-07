A welder was placed on $100,000 bail on a charge of indecent assault against a teenager.
The 31-year-old is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on July 4.
Police reports indicated that around 3 p.m. on February 12, while seated next to the suspect in the lunchroom at work in Diego Martin, the suspect allegedly began to touch the 17-year-old victim on her thigh. She told him to stop, however, it is alleged he pushed his hand further up her leg until she pushed him away.
A report was made to the Child Protection Unit (CPU) at the Maraval police station. CPU detectives launched an investigation which led to the arrest and charge of the suspect on June 4. The matter was investigated by Sgt Mohammed and supervised by acting Supt Guy-Alleyne, ASP Darin Lewis and Inspector Simmons.
The man was granted the bail by justice of the peace, Abrahim Ali.