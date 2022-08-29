A Rio Claro man faced the court charged with indecent assault against a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to school.
The 37-year-old was placed on $100,000 bail by Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on Friday. As conditions of bail, the man will have to relocate to Tabaquite, have no communication and stay 100 metres away from the victim and her family members and report to the police station once a week, a post to the police's social media page stated.
The matter was adjourned to September 23.
According to a police report, on June 14, a 17-year-old girl was awaiting transportation to go to school, when someone known to her offered her a lift. The girl accepted, however, while on the way to school, the driver made a detour and allegedly touched the girl indecently.
Upon receiving a report about the incident, officers of the Rio Claro police station contacted the Child Protection Unit (CPU) Central. The CPU detectives conducted an investigation into the matter, and the man was arrested and charged with the offence last Thursday, the police's post said.
The investigation was coordinated by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Theodore-Persad, Inspector Hospedales and Sergeant Cedeno.
The charges were laid by constable Vijay Ramkissoon.