Bail was set at $1 million yesterday for Samuel Stewart on the five charges he faced following the fatal shooting and robbery at a jewelry store on High Street, San Fernando.
And Simeon Justin Clarke, 23, of King’s Wharf, San Fernando, who was charged with the murder of security guard Andy Alberto Mecias Hosein at Ketan Jewellers on February 5, was remanded into custody.
The charge was laid by Constable Bickram. Clarke also faced two charges of robbery with aggravation, laid by constables Regis and Gosine.
Stewart faced charges of receiving stolen articles, possession of marijuana and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of firearm and ammunition. They were laid by Sgt Wilkinson.
The two men appeared virtually before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh. As conditions of the $1 million bail, Stewart, 29, is to reside at his King’s Wharf, San Fernando, home for the duration of the proceedings and report to the police station twice a week.
The matters were adjourned to March 14.
On February 5, four armed men entered Ketan Jewellers where Hosein, 33, was killed and items stolen.
Last week Tuesday, several exercises and searches by the Southern Division police resulted in the arrest of male suspects of King’s Wharf.