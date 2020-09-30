The Eastern Division Special Operations Unit (EDSOU) executed a search warrant at Mc Shine Street, Sangre Grande, to search for guns and narcotics on Tuesday afternoon.
When officers called out, there were noises emanating from the inside but no one responded.
The officers proceeded to execute the search warrant. During the search, they allegedly found several white crocus bags containing a quantity of brick solids of compressed cannabis wrapped in blue, black and white transparent plastic.
The suspect fled before the officers got into the house.
Police say they counted seventy-two bricks of narcotics, with a total weight of 55kg, totalling TT$1,017,500.
PC Samuel is the lead in the investigator and an arrest in this case is imminent.
The operation was headed by Snr Supt Aguilal and executed by Cpl Ramnarine and PCs Cielto, Singh and Samuel of the EDSOU.