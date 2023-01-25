$1m ganja bust at Port

Arrests are expected after officers of the Customs and Excise Division, police and Port police seized over one million dollars worth of marijuana at the Port of Port of Spain on Monday.
A release from the TTPS yesterday said that around 1.45 p.m., the three teams received intelligence with regard to a particular shipping crate.
The officers went to a shed located on the port where they found the suspicious crate.
During the search, the team found 18 black plastic packages, each containing quantities of marijuana.
The marijuana seized amounted to 28.8 kilogrammes when weighed. The estimated street value is $1,077,120.
Officers of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit dusted the packages and said they were able to find and process workable fingerprints.
The exercise was supervised by Snr Supt Subhash Ramkhelawan and Supt Parriman of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department/Criminal Records Office (CID/CRO).
Supervisor Ramdath led the contingent from the Custom and Excise Division while Supt Ali supervised the officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Port Authority Police.
Investigations are being conducted by Ag Cpl Holloway of the Port of Spain CID/CRO and Customs Officer II Augustus of the Customs and Excise Division.