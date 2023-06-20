Sixty grown marijuana trees and 30 seedlings, with an estimated street value of $100,000 were destroyed by the police on Saturday.
According to police reports, at 1 p.m. on June 17, Toco police officers received information relative to the cultivation of cannabis in the area. The officers later went into a roadway off the Toco Main Road, Toco, where they saw a quantity of fully-grown cannabis plants and seedlings planted in an open lot of land.
A surveillance exercise continued in the vicinity of the discovery, however, after a considerable amount of time, no one was seen. The plants and seedlings were then destroyed.
Investigations remain active.