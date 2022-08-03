Despite not yet having recorded a single case of the monkeypox virus, Trinidad and Tobago has ordered 2,000 doses of the monkeypox virus as a precautionary measure.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Wednesday that having alerted the national community last week Thursday, the Government subsequently placed an indicative order with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) for the 2,000 doses.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Deyalsingh said that this country was one of the first countries to place an order with PAHO.
“It’s a two-dose vaccine just like the AstraZeneca or Pfizer. We have no firm date of arrival as yet. We have no firm confirmation of pricing as yet.
“As far as testing is concerned, I would have indicated that we have local capacity for testing. I can now share with the national population that we have sent eight samples for testing locally and all samples have come back negative at this point in time.
“We continue to be vigilant, we continue to monitor and we would continue to test as far as we have these suspect cases. We continue to urge persons on the monkeypox front to be vigilant,” Deyalsingh stated.
He said being aware of how the virus is transmitted they continue to be prepared and what is missing now is the vaccines.
“Testing is up and running, and we’ve done everything else that we could do as we prepare more and more for the arrival of the monkeypox virus on our shores.
The Health Minister also addressed the inequity in the distribution of the monkeypox vaccine.
“I want to add my voice again, as I have been, for small States like Trinidad and Tobago to be able to access monkeypox vaccines. It is quite sad to see as a global community we’re making the same mistake as we made for Covid, where the larger welfare countries have hundreds of thousands of vaccines and countries like ours have none.”
Drawing reference to a local media report which stated that Africa, which has had five deaths from the monkeypox virus, does not have one dose of the vaccine, Deyalsingh said: “That type of inequity is not helping the situation.”
He appealed to countries with huge amounts of vaccines to share some of those vaccines, sooner rather than later, so that as a global community we could manage this monkeypox outbreak, of which we have 21,064 cases in 78 countries, and engage in some serious risk mitigation.
Principal Medical Officer-Institutions, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, who also spoke at the press conference, gave an update on the state of country’s parallel healthcare system.
She noted that there are 156 patients in hospitals in the parallel healthcare system, which represents a national occupancy rate of 25 per cent.
“We have noticed an increase in the number of patients in the parallel healthcare system from July 28, when the number of patients exceeded 110.”
She said from February 18 there was a general decline in the number of patients, leading to the national occupancy declining from 40 per cent to reach its lowest level of 15 per cent, when there were about 87 patients.
“However, over the last week we have noticed an increase in the hospital admissions,” Abdool-Richards said.
She highlighted the following increases as some of the trends observed last month:
• July 13 – increase in the rolling average of confirmed cases
• July 23 – increase in accident and emergency admissions
• July 28 – increase in hospital occupancy
“The Ministry of Health continues to keep a close eye and monitor the increase in hospital numbers at our hospitals and our accident and emergency wards.”
She also noted that 80 per cent of hospitalised persons are not fully vaccinated, which is a trend they’ve observed over the past year.
She said between July 22 last year, when they started analysing the data, and July 27 this year, 80 per cent of patients are not fully vaccinated, which emphasises the need for full vaccination and boosters in high-risk groups and where applicable.
Deyalsingh said given the rate of vaccination among hospitalised persons, of the 156 Covid patients in hospitals, 120 of them are unvaccinated, and that is really a tragedy seeing that the country has vaccines which are proven to be safe and effective.
“So we continue to urge the unvaccinated to avail yourself of the vaccination programme,” Deyalsingh said.