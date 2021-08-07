Cancer prescription drugs worth approximately $2.2 million which were among a batch stolen from a pharmacy at the St James Medical Complex a month ago have been recovered by police.
The pharmaceuticals were recovered at an unoccupied house in Aranguez on Friday.
Officials from the Ministry of Health and the North-West Regional Health Authority have confirmed that the drugs recovered were among those which were reported stolen.
On July 5, it was reported that $2.5 million worth of the drugs prescribed for cancer were stolen from a store room at the St James Medical Facility.
Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh had revealed that 25 vials of tocilizumab, a drug recently approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) to treat critical COVID-19 patients, were among the stolen drugs.
Following the report of a storeroom breaking and larceny, officers conducted extensive investigations initiated by ACP Yusuff Gaffar and Snr Supt Kelvern Thompson.
Investigations were coordinated by Supt Henry and W/Supt George, implemented by ASP Baird, ASP Brown, supervised by Insp Grant, and included Sgt Franktom, Cpl Philip, Cpl Huggins, Cpls Cox-Barnwell, Linton and Penne, WPCs Gittens, London, Harry, Juman, PC Seechan and officers of the Western Division Criminal Investigations Department.
Investigations are ongoing.