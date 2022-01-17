There has been a decline in the number of persons presenting themselves to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago.
This was the declaration made by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh at Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference hosted by the Ministry of Health.
“Our vaccination figures, unfortunately as I indicated on Saturday, have taken a deep dive. As of last night, 679,532 persons have finished their vaccination regimen, which is 48.5 per cent of the population.”
Noting that the country’s vaccination rate has been stuck on 48.5 per cent for a few days, Deyalsingh said: “I took a drive by the Paddock (Queen’s Park Savannah) on my way here and I got reports from the Stadium (Hasely Crawford Stadium), there is no lines, there is very, very little people seeking vaccines this morning. That is very concerning, we urge people, and as the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) said, the over sixties who are disproportionately dying with your comorbidities, to start to get vaccinated, get boosted, and be careful with the 3Ws, we want you around.
“So as far as humanly possible, let that other 52 per cent of the population that is not vaccinated, please come out and get vaccinated, the benefits of vaccines are undisputed.”
The Health Minister stated that persons of concern are the 12 to 18 cohort and the pregnant population.
Stating that there are approximately 90,000 persons of the 12 to 18 cohort in school and probably another 10,000 out of school, he added that to date only 51,751 persons in that cohort, which represents about 56 per cent of the cohort, are vaccinated.
“That is a particular concern because as you know we want your children back out to school.
“I’m appealing to parents because the information we’re getting is many of these children want to be vaccinated now, but many parents are preventing them, and we can’t do that without parental consent.”
He urged those wishing to get vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, to do so now as the current stock of that vaccine will expire soon.
“Our current stock of Pfizer vaccines will expire at the end of February. So basically, for that 12 to 18 or anyone else who at this time wishes to access the Pfizer vaccine, you have a month-and-a-half to do so because our current stock is expiring at the end of February. We are in the marketplace to get additional stocks with better expiry dates but that is not a guarantee at this point in time.
Deyalsingh said the pregnant population is also of particular concern as only 675 persons from that population have been fully vaccinated.
“So if you’re considering being vaccinated, you have a month-and-a-half to access the Pfizer vaccine.”
Meanwhile, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said there exists a disproportionate difference between the number of unvaccinated Covid-19 fatalities compared to those who were vaccinated and would have died from the virus.
Noting that the death rate in the unvaccinated is 15.6 times higher than in vaccinated persons, Hinds said there has been a death rate of 40.69 Covid-19 deaths for every 10,000 unvaccinated persons while the rate among the vaccinated is 2.61 Covid-19 deaths for every 10,000.
Putting it into perspective from a risk reduction point of view, Hinds Said: “Whereas the reduction in risk among those who are vaccinated showed about a 93.6 per cent risk reduction, that was not afforded to those who did not take up the opportunity to vaccinate, and it means if you look at the number of deaths that occurred among the unvaccinated since vaccination was a possibility, we could have prevented more than 2,300, nearly 2,400 of those deaths if that same 93.6 per cent risk reduction was applied to that population.”
According to Hinds, of the 2,552 Covid-19 deaths that occurred between May 24, 2021 and January 12 this year, 2,388 of them could have been prevented by vaccination.
“So the vaccination has been a difference and could have made a much bigger difference if it were more avidly taken up. So we really want to drive the point home despite of the misinformation that may be circulating, that those who are vaccinated have over a 90 per cent reduction in their risk of dying from Covid-19.”
Noting that globally the data is pretty much the same, Hinds stated that the point that is being made is that the vaccines are saving lives, both locally and internationally.
“We do want to encourage everyone who can be vaccinated to go out and do so before we get to the point where we again have large circulating numbers of infected individuals and surges in numbers because of the introduction of the Omicron variant.”