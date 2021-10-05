A total of $2.3 billion has been allocated to Tobago in the 2022 national budget.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said in his budget presentation yesterday this represents 4.5 per cent of the national budget.
The minister said beyond the direct allocation to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), another $788 million is allocated to be spent in Tobago by various Government ministries and statutory authorities.
The allocation to the THA is $2.357 billion, of which $2.075 billion will be for recurrent expenditure, $264 million for capital expenditure and $18 million for the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP).
Imbert said the revitalisation and expansion of Tobago’s tourism industry remains a key priority and as such the budgetary allocation to the Assembly provides for financial assistance to properties to upgrade their establishments under an expanded Tourism Accommodation Upgrade Programme.
He said $50 million will be injected into a new programme for 2022, entitled Tobago Hotel and Tourism Support — to be managed by the THA, in collaboration with eTeck.
Imbert said the purpose of this support programme is to provide access to much-needed working capital for the hotel and tourism industry in Tobago, which has been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
He said the 2022 fiscal package also provides for upgrades to the many tourism sites, innovative strategies to boost the marketing of the island as well as attractions, and new training initiatives to enhance customer service in Tobago.
Additionally, he said the budgetary allocation to Tobago places special focus on boosting food security and expanding the agriculture sector.
Imbert said there is a provision for the Agricultural Access Roads Programme which provides farmers with greater access to farmlands to enhance agricultural production.
He said this year’s allocation will also provide enhanced support and funding for increasing value-added production in the agricultural sector through support for the burgeoning agro-processing business enterprises in Tobago, and support for the infusion of modern technology and new agricultural practices.