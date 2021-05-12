The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has reported that 726 employees, including 705 officers, are now in quarantine with two officers having died from the Covid-19 virus.
This, as the country recorded its highest death toll from the deadly virus on Wednesday afternoon. The Ministry of Health reported 11 deaths and 615 new Covid-positive cases.
The TTPS stated that 119 employees have since tested positive for Covid-19, 117 being police officers.
Since the first Covid-positive case was reported in Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020, the TTPS stated, 2,540 employees, including 2,473 police officers have been placed into quarantine.
The TTPS stated that the officers have resumed duties.
A second police officer died from the Covid-19 virus on Wednesday.
Acting Inspector Mukesh Sookram, who was last based at the Morvant Police Station, died at the Couva Hospital.
Last week, Constable Anthony Nicholson, who was attached to the TTPS administration building succumbed to the deadly virus.