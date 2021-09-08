Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Two persons were arrested for being in possession of fraudulent vaccination cards yesterday.

The anti-crime exercise was conducted between 1 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday 7th September, 2021 in the North-Eastern and Port of Spain Divisions. During the intelligence-led exercise, several search warrants for forged documents were executed.

In one incident, officers proceeded to Hitler Street, Laventille, along with a 34-year-old man of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille. A search was conducted and one fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination card belonging to a man was found along with a magazine with one round of 5.56 ammunition. The fraudulent document and the ammunition were seized and the man was arrested.

Another search warrant was executed at a house at Besson Street, Port of Spain. During the search, officers found one fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination card which belonged to a woman. The woman was arrested and the fraudulent document was seized.

The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Ag/Supt Ramjohn, A.S.P Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath, supervised by Ag/Sgt Mitchell, and included other members of the N.E.D Gang Unit with assistance from members of I.A.T.F.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

'Stop liming in Tobago'

'Stop liming in Tobago'

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley should stop “liming” in Tobago and come up with a comprehensi…

Recommended for you