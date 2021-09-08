Two persons were arrested for being in possession of fraudulent vaccination cards yesterday.
The anti-crime exercise was conducted between 1 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday 7th September, 2021 in the North-Eastern and Port of Spain Divisions. During the intelligence-led exercise, several search warrants for forged documents were executed.
In one incident, officers proceeded to Hitler Street, Laventille, along with a 34-year-old man of Upper Wharton Street, Laventille. A search was conducted and one fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination card belonging to a man was found along with a magazine with one round of 5.56 ammunition. The fraudulent document and the ammunition were seized and the man was arrested.
Another search warrant was executed at a house at Besson Street, Port of Spain. During the search, officers found one fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination card which belonged to a woman. The woman was arrested and the fraudulent document was seized.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Ag/Supt Ramjohn, A.S.P Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath, supervised by Ag/Sgt Mitchell, and included other members of the N.E.D Gang Unit with assistance from members of I.A.T.F.