THE BOUND and bullet-riddled bodies of two men were found in Tucker Valley, Chaguaramas, yesterday.
They remained unidentified up to last night.
These and two other killings have taken the 2022 murder toll to 371 while the toll on this date last year was 228.
Police said around 12.45 p.m. a farmer was checking on his crops located at Guave Road off the Tucker Valley Road when he found the bodies of the two men.
One appeared to be of East Indian descent in his early to mid-30s while the other appeared to be of African descent also in his mid-20s to early 30s. Police said their hands and feet had been tied and both had been shot several times about their bodies.
Up to last night police were unable to determine the identities of both men and are asking members of the public who may know who these men were to visit any police station.
Meanwhile, police recovered 35 spent shells and three live rounds of 9mm ammunition at the scene of the shooting of labourer Angel Williams.
Angel “Ratty” Williams, 27, of Delhi Road, Fyzabad, was killed around 8.45 p.m. on Thursday.
Police responded to a report of loud sounds at the corner of Delhi Road and Khan Trace. They arrived to find Williams’s lifeless body with several gunshot wounds.