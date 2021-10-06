Two men, ages 50 and 51, were both denied bail after appearing virtually yesterday before a Point Fortin Magistrate on several sexual charges against a 17-year-old girl.
The two were denied bail and ordered to have no contact with the girl.
They will reappear before the court on November 2.
The 50-year-old man was charged with one offence of sexual penetration of a minor while the 51-year-old was charged with two offences of sexual penetration of a minor and one count of rape.
A male relative reported to police that his sister was allegedly sexual assaulted by two men on separate occasions.
The acts are said to have first occurred on a date unknown between 2010 and 2011 where the girl went into a room to watch television. There, police were told, the suspect allegedly inappropriately touched her and attempted to have sex with her.
Similar acts, police were told, happened in September and November of 2020 and in January 2021.
The girl later confided in her brother in January 2021 who immediately contacted the South-Western CPU, where an investigation commenced and culminated with arrests of the two men.
Investigations were headed by W/Superintendent of Police, Claire Guy-Alleyne, with field supervision by ASP Roberts, Insp (Ag.) Knutt and W/Sgt (Ag.) Charles of the South-Western CPU.