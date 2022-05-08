TWO police officers and two civilians were injured after a gunman opened fire at a bar at Cunupia early Sunday morning.
The police officers had responded to a report of a large gathering at the business place and minutes later a man fired at the officers and patrons.
The shooter ran off and escaped.
The incident occurred at around 4.40 a.m. at Big Timerz Bar, Southern Main Road.
PC Khan was shot to the upper right leg, PC Duprey was shot to the right shoulder and abdomen.
Bar patron Kristina James, 21, of Arouca was shot in left arm.
Another bar patron Leticia Howard, 26, of Cunupia, sustained an injury to the left knee.
All the victims were taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility for treatment.
Officers of the Central Division Task Force and Cunupia CID responded, and searches were carried out for the shooter.